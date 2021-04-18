Wherever you lead I will follow – Toyin Abraham vows to husband

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham in a latest statement has hailed her husband and actor, Kola Ajeyemi as she described him as a good man.

Toyin Abraham in her statement also promised to follow his lead.

We should always speak up if we find ourselves in bad marriages. I believe this should be true for good marriages too and that’s why I’m saying all of this tonight.

“You have all these accolades tonight because of the precious gifts you have showered me,” Toyin said.

Toyin Abraham got married to Kolawole Ajeyemi in July 2019. They have a son named Ireoluwa Ajeyemi.

Kola Ajeyemi has been supportive of his wife especially in her career and this was visible in her latest movie ‘The Prophetess.’

See her post below;