‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels has shown concern for her daughter, Regina Daniels over her health condition.

According to Rita, Regina looks like she is depressed and she is worried.

Read their conversation below;

“Mum: Why’re you looking depressed

Me: I’m not depressed, I just woke up

Mum: Stop lying to me, what’s making you depressed

Me; I swear I’m not

Mum: do you want to go out:

Me; No I don’t want to

Mum; Okay get ready do you can go make your hair”

Reacting to this;

Captioning the screenshot of the conversation, the mother of one wrote;

“Do I look depressed? Because ISDG” My strict but ever-loving mother. My younger sister is enjoying all her sweetness after we took her strictness”

Reacting to this,

@pretty_apryl wrote “She married a man 3x the age of her father … and u let it happen why would she not be depressed?? U failed as a mother ..”

@im_tyna wrote “Why do you feel she is depressed, I thought she is happily married courtesy of you”

@_maryamtajud_ wrote “Yes she looks depressed”