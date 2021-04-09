‘Why did you sell out your womb’ -Troll drags actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim over inability to have a child

Nollywood actress, Nse-Ikpe-Etim has been trolled on Twitter over her inability to have a child.
According to the troll identified as @emeka Godin, Nse Ikpe sold her womb hence the reason she has been unable to produce a child.
In his words;
“Why did you sell out your womb… And why are you to be fruitful to souls… please you need to make yourself fruitful and replenish.”
Nse Ike-Etim, however, replied with ;
“Dear joy vampire, may you be fruitful in common sense. May you be replenished in kindness. may your soul never know adversity.”
Recall that Nse Ikpe-Etim, once disclosed that she removed her womb to save her life after she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis.
Adenomyosis is a gynaecological medical condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (the myometrium).
