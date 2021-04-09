‘Why did you sell out your womb’ -Troll drags actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim over inability to have a child

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nse-Ikpe-Etim has been trolled on Twitter over her inability to have a child.

According to the troll identified as @emeka Godin, Nse Ikpe sold her womb hence the reason she has been unable to produce a child.

In his words;

“Why did you sell out your womb… And why are you to be fruitful to souls… please you need to make yourself fruitful and replenish.”

Nse Ike-Etim, however, replied with ;

“Dear joy vampire, may you be fruitful in common sense. May you be replenished in kindness. may your soul never know adversity.”

Recall that Nse Ikpe-Etim, once disclosed that she removed her womb to save her life after she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis.

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological medical condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (the myometrium).

Via Kemi Filani News
