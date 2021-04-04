‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

CEO Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has opened up on the reason why he can never re-marry his ex-wife.

This comes after the 38-year-old took to his Instagram page and revealed to the whole world that he was married at the age of 20, but the marriage failed because he devoted his time to music and neglected his family.

‘Michelle is so beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I spoilt it because I was giving all my time to my music. Music became my priority, instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I would not want to marry another (person) and mess it up again. ‘ Don Jazzy said.

Shortly after his ‘confession’, fans bombarded the social media pages of Don Jazzy and Michelle, begging them to give marriage another shot. However, Don Jazzy revealed that he cannot re-marry Michelle because she has since remarried someone else and has a son.

