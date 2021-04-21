Women pay the bills in most Nigerian homes – man sparks debate

A Nigerian man identified as Shola on Twitter has spark a debate online on issue that has to do with financial matters in the home.

According to the man, he stated that women pay the bills in most Nigerian homes.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, ”Women pay the bills in most Nigerian homes, but we not ready for this conversation.”

He added, ”Most times, we make it look like all women are gold diggers. They are still good & supportive women/wives/moms out there. God bless y’all good women financially.”

His statement has received massive reactions from social media users. While some supported his claim, others, however, stressed that it depends on the family.