TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress,…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His…

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood star actress, Omotola Ekehinde in a statement gave her opinion on marriage and how it concerns ladies.

Omotola in her statement advised ladies to have a means of livelihood in marriage else they are automatically preparing themselves to be imprisoned in the union.

Omotola who got married at the age of 18 stated that she was already a millionaire at a young age and was ready for marriage, she stressed that the same may not apply to others as they need to ascertain their readiness before marriage.

READ ALSO

God bless you more my sister – Funke Akindele prays…

Etinosa comes for Nigerian men who use the Bible to demand…

She said during an interview with BBC Yoruba “I had my own money. I was not dependent on any man. Moreover, my father died early, so I was already responsible for my younger siblings. I was like their mother at that time, so I was very mature and financially prepared. One should not marry a man when one is not financially stable. If one does that, one would be going into slavery or better still, prison. If any of my children, after considering all these factors, say they are ready for marriage, we (parents) would meet the person and if we like them, we would give them our blessings.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife clocks 40…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Don Jazzy laments over how some married men disrespect their wives because they…

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to actor, Baba…

I am not afraid to eat alone – Tacha says as she slays in new photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More