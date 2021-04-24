Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Nollywood star actress, Omotola Ekehinde in a statement gave her opinion on marriage and how it concerns ladies.

Omotola in her statement advised ladies to have a means of livelihood in marriage else they are automatically preparing themselves to be imprisoned in the union.

Omotola who got married at the age of 18 stated that she was already a millionaire at a young age and was ready for marriage, she stressed that the same may not apply to others as they need to ascertain their readiness before marriage.

She said during an interview with BBC Yoruba “I had my own money. I was not dependent on any man. Moreover, my father died early, so I was already responsible for my younger siblings. I was like their mother at that time, so I was very mature and financially prepared. One should not marry a man when one is not financially stable. If one does that, one would be going into slavery or better still, prison. If any of my children, after considering all these factors, say they are ready for marriage, we (parents) would meet the person and if we like them, we would give them our blessings.”