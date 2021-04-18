“Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her country of origin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle who is famous for her tiny waist has denounced her country of origin, Gambia.

Princess Shyngle who took to her social media account some hours ago stressed that the Gambia is the worst country in the world.

The actress who is from The Gambia, took to Instagram to call the Gambia the “worst country in history”. She also called the people of Gambia the “worst people “.

She added that she never wants to have anything to do with the country and asked Gambians to unfollow her on social media.

“I don’t ever want to associate with anything that has to do with Gambia,” she wrote, adding “I am not Gambian, I have nothing to do with the Gambia.”

See her post below;

