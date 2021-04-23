‘You have to work hard’ – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC skillz hints at his success story

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz has taken to Instagram to hint at his success story.

According to the singer, his hard work earned him all he has because nothing comes for free.

Recall that a few days ago, JJC and his wife, Funke acquired 2  multi-million Naira SUV’s

In his words;

“COWS DON’T GIVE MILK
A peasant used to say to his children when they were young: —. One day when the oldest turned 12, he anxiously asked his father what was the secret of life. So the father explained.
—The secret of life is this: The cow does not give milk. “What are you saying?” Asked the boy incredulously. —As you hear it, son: The cow does not give milk, you have to milk it. You have to get up at 4 in the morning, go to the field, walk through the corral full of manure, tie the tail, hobble the legs of the cow, sit on the stool, place the bucket and do the work your self.
That is the secret of life, the cow does not give milk. You milk her or you don’t get milk. There is this generation that thinks that cows GIVE milk. That things are automatic and free: their mentality is that if ” I wish, I ask….. I obtain.”
” They have been accustomed to getting whatever they want the easy way…But No, life is not a matter of wishing, asking and obtaining. The things that one receives are the effort of what one does. Happiness is the result of effort. Lack of effort creates frustration.
So, remember to share with your children, from a young age, the secret of life. So they don’t grow up with the mentality that the government, their parents, or their cute little faces are going to give them everything they need in life. Remember “Cows don’t give milk. You have to work for it” have a lovely day.”

Via Instagram
