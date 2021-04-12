TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ex Governor, Donald Duke allegedly the father of blogger, Linda…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Don’t support family until you succeed – Francis Van-Lare

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

‘Get out with your stupid advice’ – Actress,…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to claims that her award as Noble…

Moment Davido gave Yinka Ayefele N1M cash on stage, yesterday in…

You mean everything to me – Afeez Owo gushes over wife, Mide Martins on her birthday

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Yoruna actor, Afeez Owo has taken to his social media timeline to celebrate his wife and actress, Mide Martins on her birthday.

Afrez Owo in a message gushed over his wife as he declared that she means everything to him.

He wrote via his Instagram page, ” Joke I love so much and you mean everything to me my world best,my best friend,my prayer warrior,my pillar, my back bone,my beautiful and intelligent charming you are so amazing special caring loving I love you to the moon and back thank you for all you do my own Igbaa Odun Ojokan ni Amin..Happy Birthday To you my love Ajoke Elle daddy @mydemartins 🎂💕😍❤️🔥🥰🍾🎉.”

READ ALSO

I couldn’t pay your 22k hospital bill when you were born…

Afeez Eniola celebrates wife and actress, Ester Kalejaye on…

Mide Martins responded to his post as she wrote, ”I love you beyond words mine @officialafeezowo Thanx for everything Ade mi. You’re simply the best. ❤️❤️”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ex Governor, Donald Duke allegedly the father of blogger, Linda Ikeji’s…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Don’t support family until you succeed – Francis Van-Lare

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

‘Get out with your stupid advice’ – Actress, Nkechi Blessing…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skill reveals the unknown about her…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

You mean everything to me – Afeez Owo gushes over wife, Mide Martins on…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for Bobrisky again…

I It was God’s design – Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko speaks on why he…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More