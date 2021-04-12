You mean everything to me – Afeez Owo gushes over wife, Mide Martins on her birthday

Popular Yoruna actor, Afeez Owo has taken to his social media timeline to celebrate his wife and actress, Mide Martins on her birthday.

Afrez Owo in a message gushed over his wife as he declared that she means everything to him.

He wrote via his Instagram page, ” Joke I love so much and you mean everything to me my world best,my best friend,my prayer warrior,my pillar, my back bone,my beautiful and intelligent charming you are so amazing special caring loving I love you to the moon and back thank you for all you do my own Igbaa Odun Ojokan ni Amin..Happy Birthday To you my love Ajoke Elle daddy @mydemartins 🎂💕😍❤️🔥🥰🍾🎉.”

Mide Martins responded to his post as she wrote, ”I love you beyond words mine @officialafeezowo Thanx for everything Ade mi. You’re simply the best. ❤️❤️”