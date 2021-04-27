” You’ll Join Her Next” – Rita Edochie Places Curse On Any Nigerian That Blames Her For Ada Jesus’ Death

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has threatened Nigerians who blame her for the death of comedian Ada Jesus.

Ada Jesus died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after her fallout with Edochie and popular pastor, Prophet Odumeje.

The actress gave the warning via her Instagram page on Monday, April 26, 2021, while reacting to a video by an unidentified young man who came to her defense.

“For those of you still talking anyhow, you will be the next online. I don’t know this boy but I want to thank you so much for saying the truth, my mind, and that of my family,” she captioned the video.

It would be recalled that Ada Jesus had spent months in the hospital after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including Prophet Odumejeje and Edochie.