Your queens will multiply – Prophetess Olori Naomi prays for her husband, Ooni of Ife at her birthday dinner, he reacts

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Olori Naomi, the Queen of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi  celebrated her birthday on April 15 and a dinner was held in her honour at the palace last night.

However, one of the scenes that caught attention during the event was when she was giving her vote of thanks.

During her speech, the Queen hailed her husband, the Ooni of Ife as she jokingly prayed for him to have more queens.

The Ooni on hearing the prayer broke into laughter as he asked her in Yoruba language if she was sure of what she was saying.

Watch the video below

 

