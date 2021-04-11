‘You’re an inspiration’ – Davido celebrates billionaire, Aliko Dangote as he clocks 64

Sensational singer, Davido took out time to specially celebrate Nigerian Billionaire, Aliko Dangote on his 64th birthday today.

According to David in his post on Snapchat, Dangote is an Inspiration to him and some other people.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday Uncle Aliko… Love you loads… you are an inspiration to us all”

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his fellow Billionaire, Femi Otedola wrote;

“Happy Birthday to my Brother Aliko Dangote, one of our Continent’s Greatest…Soar higher brother …F.Ote”

For those who do not know, Nigerian billionaire business magnate. He is the wealthiest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$13.5 billion (July 2020).

Dangote lives in Lagos, Nigeria. He has been married and divorced twice. He has three daughters– Mariya, Halima, Fatimah– and one adopted son Abdulrahman Fasasi.