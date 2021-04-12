‘You’re one in a million’ – Actress Mide Martins appreciates her husband after what he did on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has taken to Instagram to appreciate her husband, Afeez Abiodun after what he did to her on her birthday today.

In the video, the mother of two shared, her husband was seen spraying money on her as part of her birthday gifts. The actress reiterated how much she loves her husband, saying she is one in a million and will love him forever.

In her words;

Yippee!!!! Yippee!!! Yippee!!!! Early Morning Special Gift From Ade Ori Mi ….Thank youuuuuuuuuuuuuu Oko Mi Amoo @officialafeezowo I love you now and forever!!! Thanx for all you do for us popcy mi
you’re 1 in a million”

Reacting to the accolades specially given to him, Afeeze Owo wrote in the comment section

“You worth more than… May Almighty Allah Give me strength and happiness money to do everything do more than I do.”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
