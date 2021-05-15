A few months after losing her only child, actress, Ada Ameh celebrates her birthday in grand style

A few months after the passing away of her only child, Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has decided to celebrate her birthday in a grand style.

Recall that the 47-year-old lost her only child on the 20th of October after surgery in Abuja and has since been buried.

Taking to Instagram to share some adorable photos from her photoshoot, Ada wrote;

“Fams permit me to flood the Internet my birthday is tomorrow &I have never been like this all my life.

God has been too good to me so I just have to be Kind to myself!! How do I LOOK?”

In Another post, Ada wrote;

“Glory be to God almighty … I am +1 today … Fams join me in thanking God…Happy”

See her Birthday photos below;

Some of Adah’s colleagues and fans have also taken out time to celebrate with her.

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Happy birthday Aunty Ada… The Lord is always with you. Keep enjoying the grace of God. Love you”

@realomosexy wrote “Happy birthday Ada. Love always babe”

@monalisacode wrote “Happiest birthday to you dearest Adah… you have conquered”

@meetadamsygold wrote “Happy birthday dear Ada, bless you hugely today, you will only cry tears of joy henceforth, we love you.”

@abyscreation_style wrote, “Happy birthday madam wishing you long and prosperity, your new age is blessed and better than the formal God will decorate you with him mighty power if love, Strengthen you more and more.”