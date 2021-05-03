Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has finally joined the list of Nigerian celebrities that could get married anytime from now.

This comes after Alex Ekubo took to his Instagram account to announce his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu.

He shared the lovely photo above and wrote ” asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me….”

The bride to be also shared another photo of the pair sharing a kiss and then wrote: ” …& I said YES to the Love of my life @alexxekubo #Falexx”

Alexx Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest. He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway.