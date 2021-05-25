Actor Bolanle Ninalowo discloses what he finds most important in life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Bolanle Ninalowo, a Nollywood star, has revealed that peace of mind is the most important thing in his life.

The actor posted adorable images of himself and his wife twinning in lovely outfits as they grinned together on his Instagram page.

Apart from seeking peace of mind, the actor claims that his other top priorities in life are to smile, laugh, make money, and love his wife and child every single moment he breathes.

‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

‘ I started from the foot of the ladder’ Actor Lateef…

He wrote: Peace of mind on
This is The only mood I crave for the rest of my life.
Smile, laugh, make money, cherish my wife & kids and show it all off every single moment i breath.
You can have all that is left

Read; For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his wife

Remember how Bolanle Ninalowo revealed the two best gifts a man would ever get during his lifetime on this planet only a few days ago?

In a social media message, the actor said that God and a good wife are the two most important things in a man’s life. God and a Good Wife, he wrote. The two most valuable possessions a man can possess.

 

