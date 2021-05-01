Actor, Mr Latin reacts to calls to ban Baba Ijesha from TAMPAN over molestation case (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular comic actor, Bolaji Amusan better known as Mr Latin has reacted to the the ongoing molestation case against actor, Baba Ijesha.

The veteran yoruba actor in a post via his Instagram account addressed people in the movie industry about Baba Ijesha’s case.

Mr Latin who condemned the act the actor is being accused of, said he’s been receiving calls to ban Ijesha from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria TAMPAN, which he heads.

The veteran actor however, noted that Baba Ijesha was never a member of the association so cannot be banned.

See also: ‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And Iyabo Ojo Over Baba Ijesha Rape Case

He went on to reveal what would have happened if he was a member of TAMPAN.

Watch the ideo below;

