Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop (video)

One of the saddest incident that can happen to anyone is being robbed of their properties of investment.

This is what had happened to Nollywood actress, Biola Fowosire who is very sad at the moment as some armed robbers have raided her shop and cleared all her goods.

The reports revealed this is the second tome this would be happening to her.

Biola in a video she shared online, wept profusely as she stated that she is yet to recover from the loss she incurred from the first robbery incident. She said she had to take a loan to stock up her shop this time around and now some robbers have raided her shop again.

Watch video below;