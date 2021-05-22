TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows off hot body while posing in sheer shirt dress

By Olumide

Popular actress, Caroline Danjuma has sent a lot of hearts racing after  she released hot photos of herself via her official Instagram account.

Carolina Danjuma struck several suggestive poses while clad in a sheer white shirt dress with a plunging neckline, displaying ample cleavage.

The dress stuck to her oiled skin, clinging to her curves, and left little to the imagination.

“Hurricane,” her caption on one of the photos reads.

See the photos below;

Caroline Danjuma, known previously as Caroline Ekanem, is a Nigerian actress. She made her screen debut in 2004, starring in some of Chico Ejiro’s popular films. After a hiatus from the film industry, she made a comeback in 2016, producing and starring in the romantic thriller Stalker.

