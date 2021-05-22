Actress, Chacha Eke shocks the world with her magical 22 days postpartum body

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has shocked the world with her magical 22 days postpartum body.

Recall that on the 24th of April, Chacha’s husband took to Instagram to announce the birth of their 4th baby.

He wrote; “I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you, God, for colouring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby. Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you, my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly. ”

Captioning her recent post where she flaunted her body, the mother of four wrote; Chankara Queen 22days Postpartum Fit 16/05/2021.

Taking to the comment section to react to this;

rechaelokonkwo wrote: Beautiful chaaa

officialngoziezeh wrote: Your black beauty is Golden

funkejenifaakindele wrote: Congrats dear. The joy of the Lord is your strength. God bless you and your

gumindaba wrote: ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL

adakarl1 wrote: Breathtakingly beautiful