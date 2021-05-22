TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Boko Haram Leader Shekau is still alive but with serious injuries

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ –…

Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows off…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking their…

Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah makes new revelations…

Actress, Chacha Eke shocks the world with her magical 22 days postpartum body

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has shocked the world with her magical 22 days postpartum body.

Recall that on the 24th of April, Chacha’s husband took to Instagram to announce the birth of their 4th baby.

He wrote; “I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you, God, for colouring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby. Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you, my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly. ”

READ ALSO

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’…

Captioning her recent post where she flaunted her body, the mother of four wrote; Chankara Queen 22days Postpartum Fit 16/05/2021.

Taking to the comment section to react to this;

rechaelokonkwo wrote: Beautiful chaaa

officialngoziezeh wrote: Your black beauty is Golden

funkejenifaakindele wrote: Congrats dear. The joy of the Lord is your strength. God bless you and your

gumindaba wrote: ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL

adakarl1 wrote: Breathtakingly beautiful

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Boko Haram Leader Shekau is still alive but with serious injuries

‘Don’t watch my next musical video because its going to be…

‘You are mad’ – Actress, Ada Ameh blasts Naira Marley over his…

‘Its a mental health issue’ – Actor, Kunle Remi, Onyiii Alexx…

‘Mention their name with your full chest’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows off hoy body while…

Reactions as NCC says Nigerians to submit phone IDs in three months

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about his wife

Actress, Nuella Njubigbo allegedly walks out of her abusive marriage with Tchidi…

Remains Of COAS Attahiru, Others Arrive National Mosque

‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

Actress, Chacha Eke shocks the world with her magical 22 days postpartum body

Friends mourn newly married NAF pilot who died in a plane crash with Chief of…

General Ibrahim Attahiru’s last message to officers before his death

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More