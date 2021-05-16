Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

Sensational actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla has shared some of her new seductive photos on her official Instagram page.
In the photos, the 21-year-old was seen wearing a white crop top that exposed her stomach.
Captioning the photos, the brand Influencer wrote;
“Life is short, make sure you spend it with people who make you laugh and feel loved.”
See the photos below;
Reacting to the photos;
@teimietayo wrote “Wowww so beautiful”
@_.tee.na wrote “Priscilla to shata shata”
@prince_mill_collection wrote “Always on point”
@boyfrancys wrote “Epitome of Beauty ‼️”
@danieltolofar wrote “Wow, just wow. If only I could take u out for lunch. Super hot”
@i_ambelievee wrote “Just the bag.. babe you too hot”
@davidgoldofficial77 wrote “Your so pretty”
@halimat_sule wrote “What is this beauty???”
@preciousalo_ wrote “Always killing it”
