Actress, Lizzy Anjorin’s husband called out for allegedly abandoning his ex-wife and children

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin’s husband, Mr Lawal has been called out on Instagram for allegedly abandoning his ex-wife and children.

According to controversial blogger, Gistlover, Lawal has cut off all forms of communication with his ex-wife, Fola Tinubu and has also refused to send money for his children’s upkeep.

Fola Tinubu called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid as she is currently suffering, leaving in debts and unable to feed her three children.

Sharing series of chats with Fola Tinubu, Gistlover wrote;

“Wahala be like Tinubu,na every year he Dey 69… Mr Lawal Ex wife calls him out,says he has refused to send money for food for their kids,begs well meaning Nigerians to interfere for this matter o,Yam Pepper scatter scatter,Igi Ewedu oni wo luwa o.I come in peace.”

Reacting to this;

ade.xo.xo wrote: Wowwwwwwww. Pls let’s open go fund me for the woman first before dragging Lizzy. She needs help that baby crying

jasmine_precious wrote: You ll marry someone’s husband then come to Instagram to start giving God praise for blessing u with a good husband ? Then start saying the man is the only good tree in the forest ? It’s well o

lizzie_samson wrote: I don’t understand the man o. You left your wife to marry some else atleast you’ll take care of your child