Actress, Mary Lazarus and twin brother celebrates 32nd birthday

Talented Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus and her twin brother are celebrating their 32nd birthday today, May 3rd.
Excited Mary took to Instagram to celebrate herself and her brother, Joseph.
Sharing a photo she took with her twin, the AMVCA nominee wrote;
“Happy Birthday to my Twin Brother and I #CokeAndFanta #MaryAndJoseph #MJ”
Some Nollywood celebrities also stormed Mary’s comment section to celebrate with her.
See some wishes below;
@lindaosifo wrote “Happy Birthdayyyy to you both. Double blessings and double the favor”
@dorisariole wrote “Happy birthday to you and your twin brother. Double grace and favour upon you. Keep winning Darling”
@euchariaanunobi wrote “Happy birthday to you both.”
@shangeorgefilms wrote “Happy birthday to u both, wishing u long life and more Grace cheerrsss”
@ucheogbodo wrote “Happy Birthday beautiful”
