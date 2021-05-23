Actress, Mercy Johnson mourns her mother

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is mourning her late mum again, exactly 3-years afters her death.

According to the mother of four, the feeling of losing her mum is still unreal but she decided to celebrate it by sharing a fun video.

In her words;

“Today is 3yrs mumsi left us all….still so unreal… I choose to post a fun video because I love to spark fun and laughter everywhere I go… May God give peace and understanding to everyone who has lost a dear one…..Happy Sunday team….”

Taking to Mercy’s comment section to console her,

@eyebreakdrules wrote “Love and light queen”

@therapyfransez wrote “Love , Laughter and Light. As a Sweet Mother, She’s passed on the Sweetest Legacy @mercyjohnsonokojie you na G.O.A.T.”

@cgpresh wrote “Amen. May her soul continue to rest in peace amen. Happy Sunday to you too.”