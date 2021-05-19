Actress, Nkechi Blessing fights dirty with a troll who accused her of travelling to America on a sugar daddy’s bill

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has fought dirty with a troll who accused her of travelling to America on a sugar daddy’s bill.

This comes after Nkechi shared a photo of her on the plane travelling to America. Captioning the post, the curvy actress wrote;

“Na Everybody go Chop Breakfast…E Sure….Good Morning from this side”

A troll identified as @akiti_sylvester however took to the comment section of the post to accuse the 32-year-old actress of travelling on a sugar daddy’s bill.

In @akiti_sylvester words;

“Where Una dey see all these sugar daddies wey dey bankroll these trips?”

Nkechi, replied saying;

“@akiti_sylvester his name is @officialolamilakside He resemble sugar daddy? Abeg check and come back …Foolish fool”

@follykay_ola wrote “@akiti_sylvester once you see a girl living a good life it’s sugar daddies work???? Guy change your mindset”

@mz_total wrote “@akiti_sylvester it the boldness of your madness for me”