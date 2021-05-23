Actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover hints at their favourite s*x position

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s lover, Opeyemi has hinted at their favourite s*x position.

According to Opeyemi, Nkechi’s pose in a recent photo is their favourite position.

In the photo, Nkechi was seen bending beside a table with her backside pushed out.

This photo Opeyemi said is his favourite and also the posture is his favourite s*x position.

In his words;

“My favourite picture and favourite posi…., what does that mean?”

See the photo below;

Reacting to this;

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “Daddy wa”

@olokikioluwaferanmi wrote “If ur hubby doesn’t hype u dis way omo u still need to keep searching”

@jenniferijeomasunday wrote “Mad o couple goals”

@angiemax20142019 wrote “Na MAN you be sir…Thanks for loving her with no conditions”

@aghas_homes wrote “Hope u two marry o cause tension is too much”

Via Instagram
