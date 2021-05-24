Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan attack each other

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus and her estranged lover, Daniel Ademinokan popularly known as Da Bishop have attacked each other.

This comes after Da Bishop made an update that was obviously a shade to Stella. 

According to Da Bishop, people should be careful who they listen to because most therapist needs therapy themselves.

In his words;

“Be sure that the driver of the motivation vehicle you are jumping into not blind. Your therapist may be the one who needs therapy”

Reacting to this, the mother of two who was quick to reply the shade wrote;

“Narcissists demand your loyalty and respect without reciprocity. They’ll become infuriated if you question them, and their contempt will be expressed with rage, the silent treatment, patronizing, gaslighting etc.
When the relationship ends, you’ll have to reset your brain to communicate without fear of a psychological assault.”

Via Kemi Filani News
