Actress, Toyin Abraham full of appreciation as she celebrates her children on Children’s day

Entertainment
By San

Toyin Abraham, an award-winning Nollywood actress, took to social media to honour her children, Ire and Temitope, on Children’s Day.
The proud mother of one posted a photo of her son with her stepdaughter, expressing her delight and remarking on how much joy children bring to people’s life.
Toyin says she is eternally grateful for the blissful experience of motherhood every time she looks at her children.

In her words,

“If there’s one thing I have realised, it is how much joy, light and love children bring into our lives and the world. So everyday I look at my kids, I am beyond grateful for the blissful experience that is motherhood and it is my prayer that as we celebrate this year’s children’s day, may our joy continue to increase and overflow.

“May God’s infinite mercy and protection cover our children and uphold them. They will live long to become great and greater than us in all ramifications and may God continue to give us the wisdom to raise them right and provide for them! Happy Children’s Day!!!”.

