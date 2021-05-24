Actress, Toyin Abraham voices her concerns over the new rise in COVID 19 cases

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By San

Toyin Abraham, a popular Nollywood actress, took to Instagram to express her displeasure with the rise in COVID 19 cases.
Toyin claims that she was told to educate people and show them how to take measures to avoid contracting the deadly disease.
The mother of one took to Instagram to post a video in which she taught her followers how to properly wash their hands.

“COVID-19 cases are rising in some parts of the world… Our safety is in your hands! Maintain a good hand hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy. #StopCovid19 hand hygiene”.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@fehintola138 wrote “Coronavirus is not a hoax, it is still out there…. Stay safe and well done sis”

@thatspecialgyal wrote “iya on the safety precaution….make me too go wash hand o”

@connieokhiria wrote “Good job but we should wash up to the wrist and don’t sprinkle”

@sleemzycute_is_grateful_ wrote “I don’t know why I love you this much my world best”

@abike_foundation wrote “Thank you ma’am for the awareness. However, it is more appropriate to wet hands first before putting soap. Secondly, it is inappropriate to shake your hands after washing them because of infection control ( you spread germs by doing that). Finally, it is better to use paper towel to wipe wet hands and trash immediately than using a cloth. Thanks.

 

