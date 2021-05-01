Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, reacts after being criticized for wearing a Muslim outfit

Yoruba actor, Kola Ajeyemi and husband to Toyin Abraham, has come under fire over photos of him wearing a Muslim outfit.

The whole issue started after Kola Ajeyemi took to his Instagram account to announce his new movie, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a Hijab.

However, the post did not sit well with many Nigerians who took to the comment section to lash out at him and expressed their displeasure.

Following the backlash, the Yoruba actor stated that movies reflect society and urged people to stop playing the role of deputy God.

According to the actor, the outfit is clearly for a movie and does not intend to insult the intelligence or religion of any person.

He further apologized to those who felt offended with the outfit; however, he pointed out that it is the duty of Nollywood stars to portray society and get it right to avoid the audience complaining about the movie production.

He wrote: My last post with me in hijab is off a movie set. Movie is a reflection of our society. Some people need

to stop playing the role of deputy God. This is a movie. No insulting intelligence or religion of any person.

Apologies to those offended but note this a movie and we are duty-bound to do it right because if we don’t do it

right, the audience will be the first to complain, so, can the over-zealous people please let us breathe.