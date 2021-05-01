TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha’s…

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for…

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter,…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on…

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

Heartbroken man shares how his wife was caught in bed with her…

The moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother,…

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, reacts after being criticized for wearing a Muslim outfit

Nollywood
By Olumide

Yoruba actor, Kola Ajeyemi and husband to Toyin Abraham, has come under fire over photos of him wearing a Muslim outfit.

The whole issue started after Kola  Ajeyemi took to his Instagram account to announce his new movie, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a Hijab.

However, the post did not sit well with many Nigerians who took to the comment section to lash out at him and expressed their displeasure.

READ ALSO

Actor, Mr Latin reacts to calls to ban Baba Ijesha from…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the…

Following the backlash, the Yoruba actor stated that movies reflect society and urged people to stop playing the role of deputy God.

According to the actor, the outfit is clearly for a movie and does not intend to insult the intelligence or religion of any person.

He further apologized to those who felt offended with the outfit; however, he pointed out that it is the duty of Nollywood stars to portray society and get it right to avoid the audience complaining about the movie production.

He wrote: My last post with me in hijab is off a movie set. Movie is a reflection of our society. Some people need
to stop playing the role of deputy God. This is a movie. No insulting intelligence or religion of any person.
Apologies to those offended but note this a movie and we are duty-bound to do it right because if we don’t do it
right, the audience will be the first to complain, so, can the over-zealous people please let us breathe.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha’s release from…

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online beggar after she…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s…

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Remember that you guys were friends before anything – Davido’s cousin…

Actor, Mr Latin reacts to calls to ban Baba Ijesha from TAMPAN over molestation…

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, reacts after being criticized…

Davido celebrates Chioma on her 26th birthday, refers to her as ‘mama…

Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault case to be transferred to Abuja

‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And Iyabo Ojo Over Baba…

Fans show concern as rare video of Wande Coal with an ‘Extremely big…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More