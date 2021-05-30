Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in the movie industry did to her

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has shed some hot tears after what her colleagues in the movie industry did to her.

According to the 35-year-old in her recent post on her official Instagram page, Anita Joseph, Mary Njoku, Omah Nnadi, BBNaija star Lucy Edet, Denrele Edun, and many others organized a surprise baby shower for her.

Taking to the photo-sharing App to pen down an appreciation post, the expectant mum wrote;

“E SHOCK ME OOO … I have never been Surprised In my Entire Life. Only God knows that I have always tot that I hate Surprises but you Girls Showed me that Surprises indeed are beautiful… May God bless you All, I am Beyond Grateful to you my Dearest Sisters @anitajoseph8 @maryremmynjoku, I don’t think I can ever pay back this Debt but I will try my Humanly Best. Thank you my, My Beautiful Friends”

“This is the first time I’m Crying in this Condition and it’s Only Tears of Joy”