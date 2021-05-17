Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy, Bobby Maris has opened up on where he met the 35 year old actress.

According to Bobby in his birthday message to Uche on her birthday today, he said they met at an event and he approached her, despite the fact that she was seated at the VIP section.

He further said that Uche means the world to him and he loves her so much.

In his words;

“A few years ago I wooed a beautiful lady at a VIP event, her smile and charisma was contagious and second to none . Fast forward to now , I am proud to say you mean the whole world to me .the smartest of them all, most beautiful woman in the world . A hard working woman And a woman with a heart of gold . (So many positive qualities,but I can’t say all here,e go too plenty . ) thanks for blessing me with bunny. I LOVE YOU USO M . HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

