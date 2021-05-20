Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s late mother, Bukky Ajayi

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has been under fire for writing a tribute to her ex-husband’s late mum, Bukky Ajayi.

According to Yvonne, she misses Bukky Ajayi so much because of how she loved and accepted her as a biological child.

Sharing some photos she took with the late actress while she was alive, the mother of one wrote;

” For so many reasons I miss this great woman so much. I wish you were here to see your grandson @xavierjegede_f. Mama, we miss you, and I have no idea why I’m so emotional tonight. I miss you Mama.

I know you loved me like yours and took me like yours. I will forever remember you Mama B, especially your last days. Xavier will be proud to know about you.”

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user identified as @realchychy24 wrote “U don de miss your husband be that.”

@Sanyass_80 wrote “But you left the son already now… which kind witch be this now’

@badg.eh wrote ” If you want her son back, why not come out openly, being single parenting is not easy”