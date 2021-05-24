Actress,Uche Ogbodo, others react to video of Mike Ezuruonye’s excess display of cash at Ngozi Ezeonu’s birthday party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and other social media users have reacted to a video of Mike Ezuruonye’s display of excess cash at veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu’s birthday party over the weekend.

In the video Mike shared on his Instagram page, he was seen happily spraying the actress with plenty of money.

According to Mike, Ngozi is a blessing to them in the movie industry.

Captioning the video, Mike wrote;

“All for our MAMA…You are a Blessing to us.Our ICON’

Watch the video below;

 

@ucheogbodo wrote “Jolly good fella”

@maameadwoa85 wrote “Is good to be celebrated when you are alive we love you”

@georginaibeh wrote “Mike you are amazing”

@adakarl1 wrote “You always make it rain bro”

@mccharleneofficial wrote “Awwww @mikeezu add extra from me!!!! She is such a talented actress”

Via Instagram
