TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular social media made comedienne, Adeherself has been trending on various platforms in the country following the reports that her alleged boyfriend and comedian, Cute Abiola married another lady over the weekend.

The reports revealed that on Friday May 28, Cute Abiola tied the knot with his girlfriend in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

However, as the news filtered online, many Nigerians were left in shock as they had assumed Adeherself and Cute Abiola were in a relationship that would lead to marriage.

READ ALSO

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding…

Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak marries his…

The two made people believe they were in a relationship after they shared posts in December 2020, insinuating they were engaged.

See also: Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself (Photos)

Reacting to the reports via her Instastories, Adeherself set the record straight, stating that she and Cute Abiola never dated and that they were never engaged.

See her reaction below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Remi Tinubu discloses why she deals with her enemies without reporting to her…

“Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Lady narrates how a guy who recently asked her out went ahead to marry in a…

‘I’m so grateful for the fruit of life’- says Mc oluomo celebrates…

“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche…

BBNaija Reunion Lockdown edition to commence in June

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More