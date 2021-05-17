‘After you don lead us astray finish’ – Reactions as singer, D’banj turns to a born again Christain

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted after sensational singer, Dbanj declared himself a born again Christain.

This comes after the father of two announced during a Christain concert he attended recently.

According to the Koko Master, the Lord ministered to him after he lost his first child and since then, he has made up his mind to become born again.

Reacting to this;

@abroadlyfe wrote “Soon he will sing ikebe lol”

@steve_carter007 wrote: After u don lead us astray finish, u come go born again

@lilyz_makeup wrote: If dbanj is born agin what are you waiting For???? Jesus is Lord

@psiykehimself_ wrote: Koko master for Jesus

@olittleface wrote: God has showed him his powers and he believed baba kukuma just turn Christian

@iamsheila_ wrote: You made d best decision ever..In Christ,best place to be.

Via Instagram
