All the ladies I dated knew I was previously married – Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has revealed that all the women he has dated knew he was previously married.

Don Jazzy who has become one of the biggest personalities in Nigeria shocked fans when he revealed that he was previously married.

The talented music producer got the social media world buzzing as many couldn’t believe he could hide such a secret despite being in the lime light. Don Jazzy wrote:

“I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage.

Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and phyuked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and phyuk it up again. So I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

However, in a recent interview, the Mavins CEO revealed that his ex-girlfriends were aware of his previous marital status but they chose to keep it a secret from the world.