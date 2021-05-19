TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Alleged extramarital affairs: I’m hoping for his sake that it’s not true – Toke Makinwa shades Reno Omokri

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Recall that popular author, Reno Omokri was alleged to have been involved in extramarital affairs a few days ago, while he has come out to debunk the reports, it seems to be gaining more attention.

See also: I have never engaged in extramarital sex – Reno Omokri dismisses cheating allegation

Well, popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media timeline to shade Reno Omokri.

In a post she wrote, ”Ohhh so there is dirt on that guy that constantly abuses women and calls us trash????? I’m hoping for his sake that it’s not true, but then I guess now he knows how it feels to have untrue things said about you, he knows now how it feels to be judged via a false report. ”

Seethe post below;

