TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private…

Erica to begin her own reality show titled ‘Inside life with…

Aloma DMW, Davido’s former PA recounts how he was offered N100 million to implicate Davido with Tagbo’s death (Video)

NewsEntertainment
By San

New revelation that came to light has made known how loyal Davido’s former personal assistant, Aloma DMW was to the celebrity singer.

A post shared by a Twitter user by the username @Damiar0s has revealed how Aloma Dmw was offered 100 million in police custody to incriminate Davido for the death of their friend Tagbo.

Tagbo had been Davido’s friend before his death. According to autopsy records, he died in 2017 from heavy alcohol intake.

READ ALSO

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the…

In the video posted by the Twitter user, Davido’s former aide disclosed that Tagbo died in his arms in an interview with influential singer and beatmaker Jahbless for his podcast “Initial Intelligence.”

Narrating how the young man died, Aloma said,

“On that fateful day, it was Tagbo’s birthday. We were at Shisha Room celebrating. We were all taking Tequila, but when we noticed that Tagbo was drinking too much, we had to caution him. Even David cautioned him as well.

“We had all stopped drinking except Tagbo. I guess he was too excited because it was his birthday. When we realized that he was drunk, we had to leave. More so, there was a show we had to attend. When we were leaving, Tagbo wanted to ride along in David’s car, but David said they should go and drop him at home. That was the last time I saw Tagbo.”

Watch Video of the full interview below to find out all whatAloma divulged arrround the circumstances surrounding tagbo’s death:

Read; Police quiz Davido, aides over death of Tagbo, DJ Olu, Chime – All you need to know

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Aloma DMW, Davido’s former PA recounts how he was offered N100 million to…

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede hints fans about her finding love again

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’ – Falz pens…

Turkish man thrown out of airplane for allegedly hitting a Nigerian (Video)

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau reportedly killed after ISWAP attack

BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Musicians, Skales and MC Galaxy fight dirty on social media

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More