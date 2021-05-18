TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


American Singer, Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony (Photos)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular American singer, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have gotten married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, the Billboard reports.

The couple started dating in early 2020 and shared their engagement news in December with a series of photos Grande captioned “forever n then some.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, they were married at their Montecito, California, home with fewer than 20 people in attendance.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for Grande tells People. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, have kept much about their relationship under wraps in their year-plus together. But there have been some glimpses here and there, including a brief (albeit cropped) appearance from Gomez in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video and some photos here and there on Instagram.

This was the first marriage for Gomez and Grande, who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson but never married.

See photos below;

