Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes shouldn’t see her daughter, Isabella

Entertainment
By Olumide

Some Nigerians who follow celebrities on social media seems not to the moment to stop trolling.

Well, a troll was recently slammed by Annie Idibia following a statement he made on social media.

Annie Idibia reacted after the troll warned that ‘Ned’ should not be allowed to see her daughter, Isabella Idibia.

It  all started after Annie shared a video of herself and her daughter, Isabella having a chat, and she talked about how grown her daughter is – almost as tall as her father, Tuface Idibia.

A follower then responded: “My own be say make oga Ned eye no see her.

And Annie responded: “My own be say you were born a mumu.. bet y!”

See the conversation below;

