Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in war of word as anticipated fight appears to fall apart

EntertainmentSport
By Olumide

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has described his fellow boxer, Tyson Fury as “a fraud” with their undisputed title fight on the brink of collapsing after he was given a 48-hour deadline before being ordered to face Oleksandr Usyk.

The governing body’s stance on Wednesday evening is a further blow to the planned undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Joshua and Fury for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, SkySport reports.

A court ruled on Monday that WBC champion Fury must take on Deontay Wilder again by September 15, meaning IBF, WBA and WBO title holder Joshua may instead fight Usyk next.

[email protected]_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.

You’ve let boxing down!

You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.

Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.

Anthony Joshua

@anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! ����

Tyson Fury

If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED �

Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke!

I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man.

Anthony Joshua

not going in to the details on line!
you’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try Bum, i’m waiting… Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. i’ll smoke wilder first then you will get yours aswell. #GK

Tyson Fury

You’re not about that bare knuckle life.

A barrier held you back, not even a bouncer! �

Anthony Joshua

Fury later posted this;

“seek and destroy”I got a lot of aggression i need to take out on my next victim.

