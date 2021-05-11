Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as Churchill and Rosy Meurer step out together for the first time
Social media users have reacted to a video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill stepping out with his wife and former P.A, Rosy Meurer.
In the video, Churchill was seen holding Rosy’s hands as they made their way out of a hotel.
This comes a few days after Churchill gave Rosy a grand welcome back into Nigeria from Canada where she had her baby.
@_cateyed wrote “Doing too much”
@amycreatebeauty_collection wrote “Why doing the video? Dnt get it”
@fyfy_ok wrote “Two foolish people . My king tonto no dey still see them sef”
@goldenbaby03_ wrote “Na wa oh, this is becoming childish sha”
@ogcutie wrote “Are they really happy or trying to impress???”
@casmytvng wrote “Lol, these ones still dey do show. Dem never know what’s up”
