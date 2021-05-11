TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

I am a grown woman, I can do whatever I want – Erica says…

Lady discovers that her late father is not dead after seeing him…

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as Churchill and Rosy Meurer step out together for the first time

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to a video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill stepping out with his wife and former P.A, Rosy Meurer.

In the video, Churchill was seen holding Rosy’s hands as they made their way out of a hotel.

This comes a few days after Churchill gave Rosy a grand welcome back into Nigeria from Canada where she had her baby.

READ ALSO

Watch as Olakunle Church gives his wife, Rosy Meurer a warm…

‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And…

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the video,

@_cateyed wrote “Doing too much”

@amycreatebeauty_collection wrote “Why doing the video? Dnt get it”

@fyfy_ok wrote “Two foolish people . My king tonto no dey still see them sef”

@goldenbaby03_ wrote “Na wa oh, this is becoming childish sha”

@ogcutie wrote “Are they really happy or trying to impress???”

@casmytvng wrote “Lol, these ones still dey do show. Dem never know what’s up”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Stop That – Davido Spanks Daughter Hailey At Birthday Party After He…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten for voting for…

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Are they happy or trying to impress?’ – Reactions as Churchill and…

Victor AD denies writing ‘Jowo’ for Davido

Some influential Nigerians are conspiring against me and tag me to the…

Lady narrates how she dumped a guy for his reaction when her car broke down

Comedian Bovi narrates how a Dj sabotage Davido’s show, calling him…

Toyin Abraham, others react to photos from Mercy Johnson’s daughter’s birthday

Film producer, Louis Ejiofor, attacked and injured by robbers in Lagos traffic…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More