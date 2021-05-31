TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds…

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in…

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter begins her music career…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

Entertainment
By Olumide

While many may believe music artistes are doing an easy job and living the large life everyone would want to live, it appears it is not as easy as many perceive it to be.

This comes as DMW label boss and popular Nigerian artiste, David Adekele Davido in a recent statement revealed it is not easy.

He stressed that while music looks like fun, it id not an easy job.

READ ALSO

‘Mention their name with your full chest’…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia was spotted rocking…

See also: Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third child

The DMW boss went on to hail musicians worldwide for their efforts.

Davido wrote write via his official Twitter handle, ”shout out to all entertainers worldwide, as fun as it looks this out work no easy.”

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi finally unveil their daughter…

“He looks restless and scared” – Fans react to new wedding photos of IG skit…

Adeherself trends as alleged former boyfriend, Cute Abiola weds another lady

Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a…

‘Well deserved’ – Reactions as Fans buy BBNaija Dorathy a…

Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over…

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Love id a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at finding love again

Photo of food tray which reportedly cost 150k sparks mixed reactions

As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third…

Between Toke Makinwa tackles a troll who accused “female motivational…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo sheds hot tears after what her colleagues in the movie…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates comments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More