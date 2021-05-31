As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

While many may believe music artistes are doing an easy job and living the large life everyone would want to live, it appears it is not as easy as many perceive it to be.

This comes as DMW label boss and popular Nigerian artiste, David Adekele Davido in a recent statement revealed it is not easy.

He stressed that while music looks like fun, it id not an easy job.

See also: Congratulation messages pour in as Jude Okoye and wife, Ify welcome their third child

The DMW boss went on to hail musicians worldwide for their efforts.

Davido wrote write via his official Twitter handle, ”shout out to all entertainers worldwide, as fun as it looks this out work no easy.”

See his post below;