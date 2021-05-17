Asisat Oshoala becomes the first African player to win the Women’s Champions League

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Olumide

Nigerian female football star and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala on Sunday won the 2020/2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies.

She thus becomes the first African female player to win UEFA Champions League.

This comes after Barcelona defeated their Chelsea counterparts 4-0 in the final of the tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden to lift their first European trophy.

An own goal by Melanie Leupolz after 30 seconds of play as well as a penalty kick successfully taken by Alexia Putellas 13 minutes later contributed to Chelsea’s early woes.

Aitana Bonmati, the player of the match, extended FC Barcelona Ladies’ lead in the 21st minute as Caroline Hansen sealed the victory with a goal in the 36th minute.

The Spanish side have now become the first club to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League title.

