Baba Ijesha now frail and limping in police custody – Legal counsel

News
By San

Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha, is now reportedly very thin and limps in police custody, according to his lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana.
On Friday, after visiting Baba Ijesha in police custody, Ogunlana revealed this in a letter to the Commissioner of Police requesting Baba Ijesha’s bail.
The rape suspect also seems to be abnormally weak and slim, according to Ogunlana.
“We are aware that a piece of legal advice on our client’s matter was released about two weeks ago, disclosing potential charges of bailable character,” the letter said.“All signs are that the investigation into his case has come to a close, and it is inconceivable that the case will be reopened.

“We submit that the continuous detention of Mr Olanrewaju James Omiyinka at your SCID Panti Yaba facility, for about thirty days now, in our respectful view, is in gross breach of his fundamental human rights as cognisable under the 1999 constitution the grand norm of the nation’s legal architecture.

“As of today when I met with Omiyinka in the company of his thespian colleague and ready surety, Mr Yomi Fabiyi, he appeared traumatised, emaciated, and walked with a limp in his right leg. May I assure you, sir, that Mr Omiyinka is not a flight risk and he is prepared to face trial.”

