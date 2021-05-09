TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him…

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye –…

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital…

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding…

Nobody will do it the way he has done it – Asa Asika says…

“You’re a fool” Rapper, Vector slams those…

Reactions as Ka3na says well-behaved women rarely make history

Banky W celebrates Adesua in the most adorable way on mother’s day

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Banky W has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Adesua Etomi today, mother’s day.

According to Banky, Adesua is his destiny teammate and purpose partner.

Speaking further, the father of one prayed for every woman wishing for the fruit of the womb.

READ ALSO

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

‘She moved into my house to help me with my IVF…

Sharing series of photos he snapped with Adesua over the years, Banky wrote;

“My Lady and my Lover
My Friend and my Shuga
My Wife and my Forever
My Baby and my BabyMama
My Supermodel and my Muse
My Melody, my Harmony, my Rhythm and Blues

My Destiny Teammate and my Purpose Partner
Happy Mother’s Day
Mrs Etomi-Wellington aka Mama Zaiah

I love you SCATTER.

To all the Moms in the physical, emotional, spiritual… Happy Mother’s Day to you too.
And especially to the Moms-in-waiting, may the God that did it for us, do it for you.
In Jesus name.
#photodump
#babybump
#happymothersday
#MamaZaiah
#MamaZ
#PapaZaiah
#PapaZ
#MamaZtiwaOnline”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido and Chioma affairs hit new low as she calls him ‘bro’

“Fairly used but still in good condition ” Princess Shyngle jokes…

See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye – Olusegun Bamgbose

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital in remote home…

Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted to her tweet…

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife celebrate 17yrs wedding anniversary (Vide)

Nobody will do it the way he has done it – Asa Asika says as Davido clocks…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Banky W celebrates Adesua in the most adorable way on mother’s day

‘Why i don’t beat my son’ – Linda Ikeji opens up

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he shared…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More