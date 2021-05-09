Banky W celebrates Adesua in the most adorable way on mother’s day

Sensational singer, Banky W has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Adesua Etomi today, mother’s day.

According to Banky, Adesua is his destiny teammate and purpose partner.

Speaking further, the father of one prayed for every woman wishing for the fruit of the womb.

Sharing series of photos he snapped with Adesua over the years, Banky wrote;

“My Lady and my Lover

My Friend and my Shuga

My Wife and my Forever

My Baby and my BabyMama

My Supermodel and my Muse

My Melody, my Harmony, my Rhythm and Blues

My Destiny Teammate and my Purpose Partner

Happy Mother’s Day

Mrs Etomi-Wellington aka Mama Zaiah

I love you SCATTER.

To all the Moms in the physical, emotional, spiritual… Happy Mother’s Day to you too.

And especially to the Moms-in-waiting, may the God that did it for us, do it for you.

In Jesus name.

#photodump

#babybump

#happymothersday

#MamaZaiah

#MamaZ

#PapaZaiah

#PapaZ

#MamaZtiwaOnline”