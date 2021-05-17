BBNaija audition for season six closed, what to expect next

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
Theinfong can confirm that the Big Brother Naija audition for the season has closed on Sunday night, 16th of May 2021.

Recall that the organizers of the reality event opened the auditions for BBNaija season 6 on Monday, May 3 and was scheduled to end Sunday, May 16, 2021.

With the auditions now over, participant who auditioned for the reality shoe would be hoping to get selected as part of the final housemates.

According to the organizers, entries received will be screened for eligibility and suitability following which successful applications will be further screened. The final shortlist will be selected with one-on-one screenings where our standard psych evaluations and interviews will be organized in a controlled and sanitized environment where social distancing will be observed.

