BBNaija Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy has wowed many on social media after presenting her sister with a car gift on her birthday.

In a video that is presently going viral on Instagram, the reality star was seen handing over a bouquet of flower and the keys to the car to her sister.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@ghievtdavid wrote “Wahala for who no get sister oh. Awww that’s so thoughtful of her”

@humblepenny8 wrote “Dorthy na person”

@queen_olababe wrote “Nice move baby Dorothy”

@priscyybaby wrote “Wow she invested in her sister nice”

Dorathy also penned down some nice words to her sister on her official Instagram page.

“You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made, You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine.
We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister.
I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together … Happy birthday my doppelgänger” the  25-year-old wrote.

Via Instagram
