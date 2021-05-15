BBNaija: Like Tacha, Tolani Baj launches her logistics company

Participating in popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija comes with fame and high expectations from fans and followers.

In order to keep up with the new life, majority of the housemates, who become reality TV stars after the show need all the income they can get to sustain themselves.

One of the ways to create wealth in most cases is to start their businesses.

In a latest post via her social media handle, Tolani Baj has joined the likes of Tacha in the logistics business.

This comes after Tolani Baj unveiled her logistics business on Friday.

She wrote;

“Introducing the newest logistics company in town [Tbaj Express]… Visit @tbajexpress to get packages delivered anywhere within in Lagos”

Watch the video below;

Following her announcement, her fans and followers have taken to social media to congratulate her.